Musicians and celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved they really can be “Happy Anywhere” when they performed their hit of the same name at the American Country Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The two released the song earlier this summer, inspired by their time in quarantine together.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,’” Shelton said in a statement at the time.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year,” he said.

The two “Voice” coaches have been dating since 2015 and have previously collaborated with great success. They joined forces on the ballad “Nobody But You,” which became Shelton’s 27th No. 1 hit on the country radio chart.

Shelton and Stefani pre-recorded their performance for Wednesday's awards ceremony from Los Angeles, where they're currently living ahead of season 19 of "The Voice," where they will join fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. "The Voice" returns Oct. 19.

Prior to their performance on Wednesday, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and other nominees for Entertainer of the Year kicked off the night with a medley of their hits. Bryan and Underwood, the only woman nominated in the category, both performed their songs from the iconic Grand Ole Opry but one thing was missing: an audience.