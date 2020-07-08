Blake Shelton! Gwen Stefani! On tour together, at long last!

Well, almost. Yep, country superstar and "The Voice" coach Shelton is going to be performing in concert on July 25. And yes, his sweetheart (and fellow "Voice" coach) Gwen Stefani is going to be one of his very special guests! (The other is Trace Adkins.)

But in keeping with quarantines and social distancing, this is not a concert you're going to need to worry about your seat for, because Shelton's show is kicking off a whole summer drive-in/outdoor theater concert series from Encore Live. And that means everybody can have a front-row seat ... from their car.

The sweethearts performing "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January. Matt Sayles / AP

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a news release on his website. "I'm excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"

The show is being filmed for a single-night showing and will include "cinematic interviews and storytelling," according to the website.

Shelton and Stefani, who've been dating since 2015, have been known to share the stage before: They frequently appear on "The Voice" together, recorded the duet "Nobody But You" last year, and performed the song both at January's Grammy Awards and then remotely for the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special in April. But this will step things up significantly. Can we even dare to hope they might sing other songs together?

The "Voice" coach isn't the first performer to step into the virtual limelight. Garth Brooks performed in an Encore Live drive-in show in June, and other acts are still to be announced.

Tickets for Shelton's show go on sale on July 14 here.