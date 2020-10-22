Mixing business with pleasure has paid off for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The “Voice” coaches and real-life couple, who have been dating since 2015, won collaborative video of the year for their song “Nobody But You” at Wednesday night’s CMT Music Awards and gave a cute acceptance speech.

After winning, the couple exchanged a warm embrace.

“Oh, my gosh. This is absolutely unbelievable,” Shelton, 44, said. “First of all, thank you, Gwen Stefani.”

“Thank you,” a beaming Stefani, 51, replied.

“I told Gwen that when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, literally, it was like, ‘Well, that would’ve been cool, but I don’t know what our chances of beating Justin Bieber are,’” Shelton said, referring to the fact that Bieber was nominated with Dan + Shay for “10,000 Hours.” “But here we are, so thank you so much.”

Shelton then pointed out how much he appreciates this is a different type of award.

“Fan-voted awards, to me, are really the only stand-up award shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes because you guys are the ones that buy the records," he said. "You come to the shows, and you vote on these things.

“So, we love you so much. I love you so much,” he added, as a romantic gesture toward Stefani.

“I love you so much,” she responded.

The duo then grabbed a drink they had poured for themselves.

“So thank you, CMT. We love you,” Shelton said in a toast.

“I look at social media when this thing came around. I couldn’t believe it. That was all that was on my timeline were our fans voting for this thing,” he said.

Shelton also expressed how the relationship is chugging along, both personally and professionally.

“This means the world to us more than you could probably imagine. So, this was a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it’s working,” he added, referring to him and Stefani.