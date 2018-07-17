Blake Shelton falls off stage during concert, but laughs it off

Blake Shelton may be one of country music's biggest superstars, but he might not be one of its most graceful.
During his performance at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon on Sunday night, Shelton took a bit of a tumble on stage. No, he didn't get hurt — instead he found his funny bone, tweeting out to fans after the show (warning, salty language ahead):
Fans naturally took up the call, providing multiple angles of the incident (he's way deep in the stage when it happens, so you'll have to watch carefully):
There was also at least one fan who severely disapproved of drunken behavior on stage, and she wasn't shy about letting Shelton know:
Shelton had a snappy comeback for that particular tweeter:
The "Ol' Red" singer also had the last laugh, because he wasn't drunk after all! His spokesperson told TODAY: "Blake's tweet was meant as a joke; he simply tripped over the riser and landed on the fiddle player's pedal board. This was not a result of drinking."
As it turns out, Shelton was disappointed there weren't more videos of him falling, noting that he'd hoped to have a particular funny sports announcer provide a play-by-play:
We're always glad to laugh along with Hoda Kotb's favorite musician!
Blake Shelton is Hoda Kotb's co-host live in NashvillePlay Video - 4:20
Blake Shelton is Hoda Kotb's co-host live in NashvillePlay Video - 4:20
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.