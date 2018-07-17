Blake Shelton falls off stage during concert, but laughs it off

share tweet pin email

Blake Shelton may be one of country music's biggest superstars, but he might not be one of its most graceful.

During his performance at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon on Sunday night, Shelton took a bit of a tumble on stage. No, he didn't get hurt — instead he found his funny bone, tweeting out to fans after the show (warning, salty language ahead):

Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that shit! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

Fans naturally took up the call, providing multiple angles of the incident (he's way deep in the stage when it happens, so you'll have to watch carefully):

There was also at least one fan who severely disapproved of drunken behavior on stage, and she wasn't shy about letting Shelton know:

So,that's the type of quality show that you put on,...for people that spend their hard earned money to come see you, is for you to show up drunk? That's some Justin Bieber on Hennessy, throwing up on stage, nonsense right there! — Shana TristÃ¡n (@ShanaTristan1) July 15, 2018

Shelton had a snappy comeback for that particular tweeter:

Oh Iâm sorry maâam... This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. Weâre not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow! https://t.co/xMzHRiStNu — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 16, 2018

The "Ol' Red" singer also had the last laugh, because he wasn't drunk after all! His spokesperson told TODAY: "Blake's tweet was meant as a joke; he simply tripped over the riser and landed on the fiddle player's pedal board. This was not a result of drinking."

As it turns out, Shelton was disappointed there weren't more videos of him falling, noting that he'd hoped to have a particular funny sports announcer provide a play-by-play:

Damn it... I wanted @BobMenery to do a play call on it!!! https://t.co/W0ptfHcPuG — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

We're always glad to laugh along with Hoda Kotb's favorite musician!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.