Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds' quarantine hairstyle: 'I dare you to forget this'

Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couple is back at it with their playful trolling.

Blake Lively took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to tease her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on his unique quarantine hairstyle.

The 32-year-old actress shared a photo of the back of the “Deadpool” star’s head, sporting a small ponytail tied in with a teal scrunchie.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Reynolds reposted the photo on his own story, responding to his wife's comment on his choice of hairstyle and accessory.

"Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so..." he wrote.

The couple has a long history of trolling each other on the internet, poking fun at one another as well as rumors about their family with their tongue-in-cheek comments.

For her husband’s 43rd birthday in October of last year, “The Rhythm Section” actress shared a silly shot of the couple to celebrate the occasion. The photo in question was of the two in a warm embrace with an added bonus of Lively’ fingers up her husband’s nose.

“I picked a good one,” she captioned the photo. “Happy birthday.”

Lively’s photo was retaliation from her husband’s birthday message to her just months earlier. In August of 2019 to wish his wife a happy 32nd birthday, Reynolds shared a series of blooper reel photos of the couple and a few funny solo shots of Lively.

The actor simply captioned the carousel of images “Happy Birthday” and let the photos speak for themselves.

The two have been married since 2012 and have two daughters together, Inez and James. Throughout their relationship, they’ve become the definition of “couples goals” and have been no stranger to publicly teasing each other. All in good fun, of course!