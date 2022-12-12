Blake Lively hilariously calls out family for not telling her about her bad hair day in new pic

Even Blake Lively has a bad hair day once in a while, and she just shared the hilarious photographic proof.

The actor, 35, is known for her glam red carpet looks, but Lively decided to keep things real over the weekend by sharing a funny photo of a mane mishap that she experienced.

Lively, who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted the photo to her Instagram story on Dec. 11 and made us laugh with her comedic caption.

“How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" she wrote, tagging Reynolds, his brother Terry and her own sister Robyn.

We can totally relate, Blake. @blakelively via Instagram

In the sassy snapshot, Lively sports a big grin as she poses for the photograph. Even though she didn’t know it until then, her hair was a bit all over the place.

Reynolds and Lively are known for trolling each other on social media, so we couldn't help but wonder: Was this messy mane photo hilarious payback for a photo of Reynolds that Lively shared back in 2020?

In case you missed it at the time, the actor posted a picture of her husband's quarantine hairstyle (aka a small ponytail) alongside a cheeky caption.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

In response, Reynolds shared the same photo and wrote, “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so...."

It's been a busy fall for the couple; they recently took a trip on the Polar Express with their family. Lively's style was totally on point for the occasion, sporting some adorable Christmas pajamas that showed off her baby bump.

During a recent TODAY appearance, Reynolds said they don't known the gender of their fourth child.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” he said.

But if he ends up with another daughter, Reynolds will be happy as a clam.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he said.

