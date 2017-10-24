Blake Lively's birthday message to Ryan Reynolds is sweet revenge

share tweet pin email

Touché, Blake Lively.

The actress delivered a perfectly imperfect birthday message to her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds — and it's been in the works for months.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blake Lively gets birthday payback on husband Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 0:23 Blake Lively gets birthday payback on husband Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 0:23

She turned 30 on Aug. 25 and Reynolds made sure she knew how important he thought she was with a loving birthday tweet that conveniently left out most of Lively:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

Not to be outdone, Lively simply bided her time. And when Reynolds turned 41 on Monday, she was locked and loaded with this celebratory tweet and follow up victory GIF:

Though we're not sure why Ryan Gosling had to get dragged into all this, we're glad he was because now we get to relive the glory of both Ryans all dolled up in fancy suits at the Critics' Choice Awards last year.

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and have two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 1.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY loves ... Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 1:07 TODAY loves ... Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 1:07

Naturally, fans think Lively totally scored in this tweet-war:

Best possible retort. All the likes. https://t.co/2UkQHdWB7c — Brett Terpstra (@ttscoff) October 24, 2017

Happy birthday, you crazy kids!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.