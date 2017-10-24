Blake Lively's birthday message to Ryan Reynolds is sweet revenge

Touché, Blake Lively.
The actress delivered a perfectly imperfect birthday message to her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds — and it's been in the works for months.
She turned 30 on Aug. 25 and Reynolds made sure she knew how important he thought she was with a loving birthday tweet that conveniently left out most of Lively:
Not to be outdone, Lively simply bided her time. And when Reynolds turned 41 on Monday, she was locked and loaded with this celebratory tweet and follow up victory GIF:
Though we're not sure why Ryan Gosling had to get dragged into all this, we're glad he was because now we get to relive the glory of both Ryans all dolled up in fancy suits at the Critics' Choice Awards last year.
Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and have two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 1.
Naturally, fans think Lively totally scored in this tweet-war:
Happy birthday, you crazy kids!
