Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wear masks decorated by daughters in fun selfie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children seem to be following in their parents' creative footsteps!

The couple's three daughters channeled their artistic side to create some fun, colorful face masks and the proud parents are now showing off their girls' handiwork.

On Sunday, Lively took to her Instagram stories to share a funny photo of herself and Reynolds modeling the bright masks. The 32-year-old's design had lots of yellow stars in it, while her husband's mask had a more varied color palette.

The couple's wide-eyed expressions were pretty amusing, as was Lively's caption for the photo, which read: "We won't embarrass them at all in middle school."

The couple has a set of one of a kind masks, courtesy of their daughters. blakelively/Instagram

Like many parents, Lively and Reynolds seem to be turning to arts and crafts projects to occupy their children while practicing social distancing. Lively even revealed that she got the kits from the Craft Studio NYC.

"This is not an ad. These kits are awesome. Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama," she wrote, sharing a photo of the kits.

Lots of parents are turning to arts and crafts projects to keep their kiddos occupied during quarantine. blakelively/Instagram

The couple has three daughters — 5-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and a 10-month-old reportedly named Betty — and it's most likely that their older girls created the artwork.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, seen here with daughters James and Inez, attended a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds got candid about life in quarantine with his wife and three daughters.

“It’s actually been amazing, because, you know, I’m trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible,” the 43-year-old said. “Because, at the same time, you’re thinking there’s so many people in the world where this is not a good thing. This is causing free-floating anxiety for a lot of people, so I’m trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time with them as possible.”

The actor also discussed life in quarantine during an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” and talked about what it's like to be the only male in his immediate family.

“I do not miss masculine company at all,” he said. “Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise, so it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff.”