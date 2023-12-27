Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story: See their relationship timeline

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

When it comes to couple goals, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might just be it. The dynamic duo is known for having a great sense of humor and they playfully poke fun at each other on social media on a regular basis.

After 11 years of marriage, the couple’s family continues to grow; they welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. Curious how they got to this point? Here’s a look back at their love story.

2010: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively meet but are in other relationships

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in "Green Lantern." Alamy

The couple first crossed paths in 2010 while filming “Green Lantern.” Lively and Reynolds were love interests in the movie, but were romantically linked to others in real life at the time: Lively was dating her “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.

2010: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are both back on the market

In late 2010, Reynolds and Johansson split, heading for divorce, and Lively and Badgley also went their separate ways.

2011: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively go on a double date — but not with each other

Reynolds and Lively at a "Green Lantern" panel discussion. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After they both split up with their partners, Lively and Reynolds got together on a double date the following year. Reynolds shared a story about the evening while chatting with Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

“We were buddies then. I remember it was funny because, for about a year after ‘Green Lantern’ had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl,” he said.

2012: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attending a "Deadpool" event. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

When you know, you know, and this couple certainly seemed to know they were right for each other because they wasted no time getting married.

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012 in a private celebration in South Carolina. In 2014, Lively told Vogue (per Harper's Bazaar) that she accidentally burnt her wedding dress on the big day.

“Florence Welch was singing and they brought out these sparklers, and I’m watching her sing,” she said at the time. “I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front.”

Luckily, Reynolds helped her put things into perspective later on.

“Later, my dress was hanging up and Ryan said, ‘Isn't that beautiful?’ I said, ‘What?’ And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, ‘You’ll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.’ Now that’s my favorite part of the dress,” she said.

2014: The couple makes their red carpet debut as a married couple

Lively and Reynolds attend the Met Gala in 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Is there any better place to make your red carpet debut than the Met Gala? We think not. Reynolds and Lively must have felt the same way because they stepped out as husband and wife at the high-profile event in May 2014.

2014: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcome their first child

Lively and Reynolds in 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In October 2014 the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Just two months later, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named James.

2016: Ryan Reynolds reveals the moment he fell for Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at "Free Guy" premiere in 2021. GC Images

In a 2016 interview with GQ, Reynolds spoke about the moment when he truly started to fall head over heels in love with Lively.

“(W)e were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’” he said.

“No one was in there, so it was just totally empty," he continued. “And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’”

2016: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcome their second child

Lively and Reynolds at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The proud parents revealed in April 2016 that they were expecting their second child. Five months later, they welcomed a daughter named Inez.

2016: The family steps out in public for Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

When Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, his wife and two daughters were there to support him. During his speech, the star thanked Lively for standing by his side.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there who is everything to me,” he said. “You are the best thing — the best thing — that has ever happened to me ... second only to this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

2019: The couple welcomes their third child

Lively and Reynolds at "The Adam Project" premiere. Michael Loccisano / WireImage

After announcing her pregnancy in May 2019, Lively gave birth to the couple’s third daughter, Betty, in October 2019.

2022: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively co-chair the Met Gala

The couple at the 2022 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / WireImage

The couple went back to the place where they made their debut as a married couple — the Met Gala — in 2022 and served as co-chairs of the event.

2022: Ryan Reynolds gives a shoutout to his family in awards acceptance speech

Reynolds in December 2022. Rich Polk / E! via Getty Images

While accepting a People’s Choice Award in December 2023, Reynolds called out his wife and children.

“I got to thank my family: Blake and my three daughters. It’s going to be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here, I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while,” he joked.

“But, Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he said. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

2023: The couple welcomes their fourth child

Lively announced September 2022 that she was expecting her fourth child. Five months later, she hinted that she had given birth. The couple hasn't shared the gender or name of the child yet.

In April 2023, Reynolds opened up about becoming a family of six during an interview with ET.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump ... three to four less so,” he said. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed.”