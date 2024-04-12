Everything to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ 4 kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds obviously love family life. After all, the pair never shy away from gushing over parenthood.

However, when it comes to actually revealing information about any of their four kids, Mom and Dad stay mostly mum.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In fact, the “It Ends With Us” star and the “Deadpool” actor value their children’s privacy so much that few photos of the kids have ever been made public (outside of Reynolds’ 2016 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony). And more than a year after welcoming their most recent little one into the world, baby No. 4 remains a mystery.

Still, Lively and Reynolds have said just enough over the years to piece together a mini family biography for curious fans. Read on to learn all we know about their children: James, Inez, Betty and the newest addition to their party of six.

Reynolds and Lively with daughters James and Inez at the ceremony honoring Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Meet James

The “Green Lantern” co-stars wed in 2012, and just months after their second anniversary, they started their family with the arrival of daughter James, whose name was confirmed right here on TODAY.

“You did say a few months ago, before she was born, that you were going to name her Excalibur Anaconda Reynolds,” anchor Willie Geist mentioned during a March 2015 interview with Reynolds. “So can we call her Anna at least — short for Anaconda?”

“That is not the child’s name!” Reynolds shot back. “It’s Butternut Summersquash.”

Eventually, Dad gave the jokes a rest and admitted, “It’s James.”

One didn’t have to look far up the family tree to see where inspiration for her name came from.

She was named in honor of her father’s father.

“It felt right,” Reynolds told Mr. Porter in 2018 of the gesture. He added, “My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy.”

Though she’s not exactly famous like her folks, James can officially call herself an entertainer, too, thanks to an early recording gig.

At just 2 years old, James’ voice was featured on a song called “Gorgeous,” from her mother’s singer-songwriter pal Taylor Swift.

Meet Inez

Nearly two years after James was born, she got a little sister. In September 2016, Inez joined the family, and Reynolds didn’t wait long to reveal to his fans and followers that he and Lively had another girl at home.

“The mobile above my daughter’s crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings,” he tweeted the following month. “So she remembers how lucky she is.”

As for her name, Inez was first widely rumored to be spelled “Ines.”

“I had a new baby, Inez, with a ‘z,’ even though everyone says it’s with an ‘s,’” Lively told People in 2018. “I don’t know why, please tell Wikipedia.”

Reynolds and Lively with daughters James and Inez on Dec. 15, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

When she was 1 year old, Inez spent some time on the set of “Deadpool 2.” According to Reynolds, the visits didn’t go well.

“I’d leave the house in the morning, and I’d be Dad,” he recalled during a chat on Entertainment Weekly Radio. “Then by lunch, it looked like I’d fell asleep on a stove. My 1-year-old daughter would just sob, I mean, for hours after seeing me. It’s torture because you can’t rip it off in the moment and be like, ‘No, no, no! See I’m under here,’ and undo four hours of prosthetic makeup work.”

Meet Betty

In October 2019, Lively and Reynolds expanded their family with the arrival of yet another daughter, and though it took a while before they went public with her name — a family tradition by that point — they were quick to share a photo of the little one.

Sort of.

In a social media post highlighting an election in Canada set for October that same year, Reynolds included a photo of him and his wife standing in the woods, smiling as they both cuddled an infant between them. The baby’s face, however, wasn’t visible. Instead, it was edited out and substituted with a smiley drawing.

That blurry bundle of joy turned out to be named Betty, a fact first teased by unofficial Auntie Swift. “Betty” was also the name of a track on Swift’s 2020 album, “Folklore.” Fans figured out the connection after noticing the only other names mentioned in the song were James and Inez.

Betty’s parents were all too happy with the honor.

“I mean, the names are the names of our kids, but we trust her implicitly, and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” Reynolds said of Swift during a SiriusXM Town Hall. “And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

Meet Baby No. 4

Blake Lively revealed her fourth pregnancy in September 2022, both by debuting her baby bump in a red-carpet appearance at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit and in a set of photos she shared to Instagram days later.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone,” an excerpt from the post’s caption read. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Maybe it was all that unwanted attention that led Lively and Reynolds to keep details about their fourth baby to themselves. Born in February 2023, the child’s name and gender have yet to be shared. (Unless Swift’s fans are right.)

Then again, it could just be that the parents of four haven’t gotten around to it yet, because as Reynolds once confessed, things change after having a few kids.

“The first one, everything’s, like, perfect, and you set everything up, everything’s sterilized,” he said during a November 2022 visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” shortly before No. 4’s arrival. “By the fourth, you’re just like, ‘Oh, right, this is happening. I should sweep, or something.’”