Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James is in Taylor Swift's new song

Well, this is just gorgeous news. Really!
That child's voice you hear at the start of Taylor Swift's new tune "Gorgeous," from her recent album "Reputation," is 2-year-old James Reynolds, daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively!
There was a lot of speculation about who provided the baby-voice saying "gorgeous" before the song begins, but the liner notes began to bring things into focus, crediting "James Reynolds."
OK, well, that's general enough ... and yet, could it be? Then, when Swift released an Instagram previewing the song, both Lively and Reynolds "liked" it. Hmm, that's virtually a confirmation.
Well, People magazine now says it's confirmed, noting that Swift had shared the information at a private "secret session" with a few hundred fans before the album release.
Swift and Lively have been close friends for a couple of years now, proving it after they posted Instagrams of themselves at a Queensland, Australia, theme park in 2015. Then Swift dressed up as Deadpool (who Ryan Reynolds played in the movie of the same name) for Halloween in 2016.
Reynolds and Lively have another daughter, 13-month-old Inez, though we're pretty sure it's a little early for her to pop up on any albums. But Swift's not alone in using a well-known baby on a single: 5-day-old Blue Ivy's cries can be heard on dad Jay-Z's 2012 song "Glory" (mom, as you may know, is Beyoncé).
Of course, that song only made it to No. 23 on the Billboard charts — while "Gorgeous" debuted at No. 1!
Clearly, babies on singles are the wave of the future. We can't wait to hear more!
