Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated leaving the house by having the ultimate "mom and dad" date night at a New York Yankees game on Friday.

Thankfully, the hilarious couple, who are known for teasing each other on social media, documented the entire experience while their kids James, Inez and Betty, stayed home.

"I love meeting my fans," Lively, 33, wrote on a photo of her posing for a selfie with her husband at Yankee Stadium.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended a New York Yankees game. Blake Lively / Instagram

The couple were also decked out in autographed Yankees hats, courtesy of outfielder Clint Frazier.

Lively thanked the athlete for being their "personal stylist" and said her new hat was a "vast improvement" from the one she showed up in.

"After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee," she added.

Reynolds, 44, also shared a few rare photos as well, including the special message Frazier, who is nicknamed "Red Thunder," wrote on his hat.

"To the Green Lantern, From Red Thunder," Frazier, 26, wrote, referencing one of Reynolds' most popular superhero roles.

Watched the @Yankees put 10 balls into orbit and @clintfrazier knitted me this authentic team skull cozy. I cried twice. New York City is a good place to raise myself. pic.twitter.com/5Um8sVZlGU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 1, 2021

The Yankees ended up beating the Detroit Tigers in a 10-0 blowout, which included a grand slam and a total of five home runs. Of course, Reynolds had to wonder if the Yankee win had something to do with his presence.

"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight. They won 10 to nothing. I'm not saying I'm a good luck charm," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life." "

"The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight," Reynolds added.

While Frazier was one of the heroes of the night, the other was Lively's manicure.

The actor primped for her big night out by getting a special New York City themed manicure, which included the city skyline, a yellow cab and other Big Apple symbols on her nails.

"Fully Flat Stanley-ing my nails everywhere I go," she wrote on a photo of her manicure making its debut at Yankee stadium.

Lively showed off her New York City-themed manicure. Blake Lively / Instagram

Lively also shared a "tour" of her nails taking in the New York City sights earlier in the day. In one photo, she appeared to be on a boat near the Statue of Liberty.

"Back to taking my nails on a guided tour of NYC," she wrote. "I'm fine. Being locked down for a year+ hasn't affected me at all. I'm just hanging out with my best friend Pinky in NYC. This is normal stuff."

We totally get it, Blake.