Blake Lively savagely roasts husband Ryan Reynolds for wanting birthday pie

As the birthday boy, Ryan Reynolds chose the dessert of his choice, pie, but the decision did not sit well with his wife, Blake Lively.

The couple have a hilarious tradition of roasting each other on Instagram and Lively did not disappoint. She shared photos of her 44-year-old husband before he blew out nine candles on his birthday pie.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE," Lively wrote.

But she wasn't done calling out her husband just yet. A closer examination of a second photo shows that the pie had clearly been taste tested before the birthday candles were lit.

"2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles," Lively, 33, wrote. "(Ryan Reynolds) @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

The "Gossip Girl" star also showed off clever "eco-friendly balloons" she made her husband, which were actually lemons, limes, potatoes and apples with ribbons tied to them. A photo on Lively's Instagram story showed the prank decorations scattered around their kitchen.

Reynolds, who shares a birthday with "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, also joked on Twitter that there was only room for one of them to have an October 23 birthday.

"So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me," he said, replying to a post from a fan wishing her a happy birthday. "Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations!"

It was a big week for Reynolds. Not only did he celebrate another trip around the sun, but the Canadian actor, who is married to Lively, an American, also voted for his first time in the U.S. election.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," he wrote on Instagram. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."