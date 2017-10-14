share tweet pin email

Blake Lively took a seat on "The Tonight Show" last night to talk all things kids’ shows, Halloween and baby birthdays.

The ‘All I See Is You’ actress, 30, shared updates on life with husband Ryan Reynolds and their two children — James, 2, and Inez, 1. Her latest mom-life news? “Nessie,” her youngest, might just be a "baby Viking."

Lively recently celebrated her baby’s first birthday and marked the occasion with a special homemade cake.

“I made a Cookie Monster cake and it was so cute! ... [Inez] just looked at it and reached for a steak. So she had a birthday steak!" Lively laughed. "She was hand-fisting two steaks. I’ve given birth to a baby Viking!”

The mom added more uncouth details: “Her sleeves were dripping in blood from the steak ... I was like, this child!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The beautiful family made their public debut in December of last year at Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

All the mention of birthday steaks and medieval times got Lively and Fallon on the topic of Halloween.

The "Viking’s" older sister, James, wants to be Cinderella and suggested that little Nessie be Mike Wazowski. Yes, said Lively, “From 'Monsters Inc.' – the one-eyed, round monster.” Despite her perhaps insensitive suggestion, James loves her little sister, Lively insisted.

With two girls in two years, Lively looked unbelievably put together. Her jokes, however, reassured viewers that she’s just as crazed as anyone else. The celebrity mom has a lot on her plate, even when Nessie steals her steak.