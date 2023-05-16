See Blake Lively with red hair in new role on set of ‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively has broken up with her blond hair.

For her role in "It Ends With Us," Lively swapped out her signature color for a subtle red. In a photograph taken from the movie set on May 15, Lively's wavy locks drape over her shoulders, complimenting a pink top and jacket, plus a brown bottom and a patterned hand bag.

Blake Lively with red hair on set of "It Ends With Us." T. Jackson / Backgrid

"It Ends With Us" is an adaptation of a book of the same name by bestselling author Colleen Hoover. In the book, Lively's character Lily Bloom tries to break the cycle of abuse that began with her father and continued with her husband, a controlling neurosurgeon. Lily's husband Ryle Kincaid is played by Justin Baldoni ("Jane the Virgin"), who is also directing the film.

In the book, Lily is a recent college graduate who moves to Boston from Maine to open a flower shop. The 35-year-old actor's casting as a 23-year-old was met with mixed responses.

“Are you kidding me? Blake Lively??? This is insane. I cannot wait!” one fan commented on Hoover's TikTok.

"Love Blake Lively but casting her as Lily for it ends with us is quite possible the worst casting that’s ever been cast," someone tweeted.

“Could they not have got someone age appropriate?” one person tweeted.

“I think they picked Blake Lively because of her reputation and not keeping the character lily in mind," another tweeted.

Hoover announced Lively's casting on Jan. 26 in a TikTok video.

"She’s my dream Lily,” Hoover said in the video.