Blake Lively gets revenge on Ryan Reynolds with hilarious Instagram post

The social media war between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds rages on, and that's good news for fans, since it's both completely fake and genuinely funny.

Just one week after Ryan Reynolds responded to divorce rumors with a tweet that began with the words "I wish," his wife has fired back — by completely ignoring him.

Lively shared a red carpet pic of the duo from the recent New York premiere of "A Quiet Place," and while she had her back turned to the camera, Reynolds appeared to be the focus of the post.

But as the caption proved, appearances can be deceiving.

"If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself," she wrote.

Brutal. (But also, kind of understandable. Look at that 'do!)

Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere for "A Quiet Place" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 2, 2018 in New York City.

Reynolds didn't even wait to retaliate on his own Instagram. He took aim right in the comments of her post.

"I was so happy back then," the "Deadpool" star shot back.

Of course, this snarky back-and-forth is nothing new for the fun-loving couple. They've been at this since long before those pesky relationship rumors started.

Just take a look at how they celebrated each other's birthdays last year.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

That's some quality trolling, and it's just what their followers have come to expect from them — most of the time.

But every now and then, Reynolds and Lively put their faux feud on hold and get serious.

"She always responds with empathy," Reynolds said of his wife last year. "She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person."

They certainly seem to bring out the best in each other.