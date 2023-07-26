Blake Lively hops over rope at Kensington Palace exhibit to fix her displayed Met Gala dress

Blake Lively isn't messing around when it comes to her legendary Met Gala looks.

While visiting the "Crown to Couture" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, the 35-year-old shared a video to her Instagram story July 25 of herself jumping the museum rope to adjust her displayed 2022 Met Gala dress. "When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit. Happy almost Virgo season folx," Lively, whose birthday is Aug. 25, wrote over the clip.

@blakelively via Instagram

In the brief video, the "Gossip Girl" actor is seen adjusting the pleats on the bottom half of her gown, with another person eventually coming over to help.

Embodying the theme “Gilded Glamour,” Lively, who served as co-chair of the 2022 event, wore a copper-detailed gown by Versace, which was inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Her look was complete with opera gloves and a long train.

The glistening look was even elevated when Lively later removed the top of shiny fabric on the gown to reveal a turquoise look underneath, which was on display at Kensington Palace.

Though the actor is known for her breathtaking looks year after year at one of fashion's biggest events, Lively was noticeably not present at the 2023 Met Gala.

While speaking to reporters prior to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed affair, Lively was asked whether or not fans could expect to see her at the gala this year.

“You will not,” Lively said, per People. “But I will be watching.”

On May 1, Lively shared a photo to her Instagram story of herself dramatically leaning back in the bathroom mirror. She placed animated stickers of breast milk over her chest as she appeared to be pumping.

"First Monday in May," she wrote, referencing the historic date of the Met Gala.

Just months prior in February, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, confirmed they welcomed their fourth child. The beloved couple are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Lively's beau also did not attend the 2023 Met Gala, telling "Access Hollywood" at the time that his and Wrexham AFC Football Club co-owner Rob McElhenney's plans to travel to the U.K. that day would get in the way.

“We have Wrexham business to deal with,” he said.