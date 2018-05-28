share tweet pin email

Never underestimate a pregnant woman.

In a recent Twitter volley, Ryan Reynolds, husband of "A Simple Favor" star Blake Lively, let it slip that Lively once drove the couple to the hospital while she was in labor.

"You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth," Reynolds, 41, tweeted.

Wait, what?!

Brent N. Clarke / AP

It started when Lively posted the trailer for the upcoming thriller. The film, "A Simple Favor," is about a woman named Emily, played by Lively, who goes missing.

Reynolds responded to the tweet. In true form, he poked fun at his wife, while managing to poke fun at himself too.

"You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth," Reynolds, 41, tweeted. "So..what the f— happened to Emily?"

Never mind about Emily, we want to know more about Lively! Why did she drive them to the hospital?Was it when the actress was giving birth to the couple's first child James, now 3, or their second, Inez, who's 19 months?

Unfortunately, neither Reynolds nor Lively shared any more details.

Lively, however, did shoot back at Reynolds.

"Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me," the 30-year-old actress quipped.

Lively and Reynolds are known for their witty Internet games with each other.

Recently, in the wake of divorce rumors, Reynolds fired back to an anonymous source claiming that the couple's relationship was struggling due to a lack of time of time together. “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’" the "Deadpool" star joked on Twitter.

This latest exchange proves they have no intentions of letting up.

And we're glad of that. The couple's spirited exchanges are always a good mood lifter! (For proof, check out the duo's hilarious birthday posts!)