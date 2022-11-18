Blake Lively shows off baby bump on red carpet with Ryan Reynolds

For Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, date night is even sweeter with the littlest plus one.

On Nov. 17, the couple made their first red carpet appearance since Lively, 35, revealed that she was pregnant with baby No. 4. The couple attended the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds strut the red carpet together at the American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Lively wore a stunning Ralph Lauren dress and chunky turquoise jewelry alongside her husband, 46, who wore a black velvet suit.

Reynolds was honored at the event with the 36th American Cinematheque Award, which is "presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture." According to E News!, his wife paid tribute to him in a speech.

Lively reportedly talked about Reynolds' “heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic,” and how much his family means to him.

“Now I am his home and our girls are his home," she said, according to E News! "And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home.”

Reynolds and Lively share three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and are expecting another little one on the way.

In September, rumors started to swirl that Lively was pregnant with baby No. 4 when she seemingly showed off her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Blake Lively gave a speech in her husband's honor at the American Cinematheque Awards. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Two days later, on Sep. 17, Lively confirmed that she was pregnant when she shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram ... along with a message to paparazzi.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she penned the caption. "You freak me and my kids out.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," Lively continued. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."