share tweet pin email

"Black Panther" may be roaring at the top of the box office these days, but for many fans the adventures of T'Challa, Killmonger and the fictional nation of Wakanda are a way to be seen in a whole new light.

And on Wednesday's "Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon gave a select group of those fans a way to be heard, too — by T'Challa/Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman!

The short video is equal parts inspiring and hilarious. Fans share their thoughts about the film while standing in front of a "Black Panther" poster featuring Boseman. And what they have to say goes way beyond, "I liked it."

"For me as the mother of a young son, my son's childhood has been defined by (President) Barack Obama and now 'Black Panther,' so thank you," says a mom, standing with her child.

NBC We love how awed the young man is to meet Black Panther!

"To see this movie showed me our stories need to be told," says an aspiring filmmaker.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman surprises fans with Jimmy Fallon Play Video - 1:00 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman surprises fans with Jimmy Fallon Play Video - 1:00

One man, whose scientist father is from Ghana, says, "Basically, everything that represents me was honored in this movie."

Everett Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa in "Black Panther."

After each person speaks, Fallon pulls back a curtain to let Boseman stride through, and the reactions ae priceless. Hugs! Near-tears! Grateful joy! A Howard University student even runs around pawing at the curtains!

Later, Boseman shared the love on social media:

Loved every minute of this. https://t.co/Elz4RHTmK4 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 1, 2018

And Captain America also chimed in!

I couldâve watched an hour of this. @chadwickboseman is the king https://t.co/DtWWltJDKp — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 1, 2018

There are so many great moments, but here's one of our favorites: One woman says the film performed a kind of miracle — "it got me to see an action movie" — and is having a lovely, star-struck moment with Boseman when she kind of half-turns and sees Fallon is also in the room.

"Oh, hey Jimmy, how ya doin'?" she asks, casually.

That's right, folks: When the actual Black Panther is in the room, Jimmy Fallon just has to take a back seat.

As one fan says, "Wakanda forever!"

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.