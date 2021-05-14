'Black-ish' to end after 8 seasons: 'It is both exciting and bittersweet'

"Black-ish" has been renewed for Season 8 at ABC, which will also be the show's last.

The announcement was made by series creator Kenya Barris on Friday. "To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," Barris wrote in part on Instagram. "In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

The series originally debuted on ABC in 2014 and has aired over 150 episodes at the time of this publishing. It stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, Jeff Meacham as Josh, and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.

"Black-ish" may be a sitcom, but the hit series often tackles serious topics as well as funny, relatable family ones. The show, which has been on ABC since 2014, will end after eight seasons. ABC

"Black-ish" was created by Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anderson, Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

The show has proven to be a critical success for ABC throughout its run, racking up 19 Emmy nominations to date. Those include multiple nominations for both Anderson and Ellis Ross, with the show also receiving multiple nominations for best comedy series.

"Black-ish" proved so successful that it has inspired multiple spinoffs. "Grown-ish," which stars Shahidi, is set to debut its fourth season on Freeform this summer. Meanwhile, the prequel "Mixed-ish," which details the early life of Ellis Ross' character, is awaiting word on a third season. It was reported last year that another spinoff starring Fishburne and Lewis called "Old-ish" is also in development at ABC.

Barris is still involved with the show but famously exited his overall deal with ABC Signature (then ABC Studios) in 2018 for a massive new deal at Netflix reportedly worth nine figures. Under that deal, he currently stars in the Netflix series "#BlackAF," which he also created and executive produces. It was reported last year, however, that Barris was exiting that deal for a production venture with ViacomCBS. Barris appeared during the ViacomCBS investor day presentation in February to give details on his first project with the company, which he described as "an intimate look at contemporary relationships."

