B.J. Novak has come a long way since his days starring as temp Ryan Howard on “The Office.” You could even say he’s become an international star.

The actor’s face appears on packaging for multiple products across the globe.

Novak is here to sell you a razor. bjnovak/Instagram

... and also some hair clippers. bjnovak/Instagram

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it,” he wrote Tuesday on his Instagram stories.

Novak, 42, shared a few of the items that he is now inadvertently modeling. He appears on the package for a rain slicker, while we get better looks at his scruffy face on boxes for an electric razor, rechargeable electric hair clippers, cologne sold in Sweden and face paint available in Uruguay.

You can smell as good as Novak looks. bjnovak/Instagram

Who doesn't want face paint worn by Novak? bjnovak/Instagram

There is a certain irony in Novak’s face being used to sell merchandise. Fans of “The Office” may recall his character used images of his coworker Phyllis on bottles of homemade pesto he was selling during a company garage sale in the seventh season of the Emmy-winning comedy.

He also used a picture of another coworker, Oscar, on jars of salsa, so it definitely seems like life has imitated art for Ryan Howard.