This video of an animal having its head stroked may have you scratching your own.
Is it a bird or a bunny?
It's a burning question that has taken its place in the pantheon of internet-dividing debates, like the color of #TheDress in 2015 or whether a voice was saying Yanny or Laurel in a viral audio clip last year.
Daniel Quintana, a biological psychiatry researcher at the University of Oslo in Norway, started the debate with a tweet that showed an animal being rubbed on the head.
"Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose,'' he wrote.
But is it a rabbit? Or is that a bird having the back of its head stroked?
The video was originally posted on Aug. 17 by Imgur before Quintana decided to have a little fun with it a day later.
And the correct answer is...
"I thought it was fairly clear that the video was of a bird,'' he told CNET. "As you can see the translucent nictitating membrane sweep across the eye horizontally (rabbits don't have membranes like this) and the positioning of the 'ears' are a little strange."
Of course! Who didn't see the *checks notes* nictitating membrane across the eye? It's clear as day!
Oh wait, somebody actually did.
Corvids are a bird family that includes ravens and crows, which some other eagle-eyed folks guessed in the comments.
Some pointed out the video was a real-life version of a popular drawing of a duck-rabbit illusion from the 1800s that went viral in 2016.
The odd position of the bunny "ears" — actually the bird's beak — appeared to be the real giveaway.
"When you only see the beak in your peripheral vision, it really seems like they're ears. Without this misleading cue, I thought most people would have seen a bird,'' Quintana said.
Now that the mystery is solved, the bird-bunny video can join the proud history of optical illusions involving hugs, tile floors and more that made everyone on the internet take a few moments together to wonder what we're staring at.