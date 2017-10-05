Bindi Irwin opens up about boyfriend: 'Dad would have loved Chandler'

share tweet pin email

Bindi Irwin may be Australia's sweetheart, but she seems to have found true romance with a young American wakeboarder named Chandler Powell. And we couldn't be happier for the both of them!

As the 19-year-old told Australian Women's Weekly magazine in its new issue, "I'm lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with ... We all think Dad would have loved Chandler."

❤️ "believe me when i say this.... when you love someone.... you can travel the world in their laugh." - Sanober Khan A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

"Dad," of course, is her late father, Steve Irwin, who became an international star thanks to his show "The Crocodile Hunter." He died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced by a stingray barb while filming a documentary.

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Bindi Irwin, meanwhile, has taken up the mantle of conservationist, and won over America's hearts when she took home the Mirrorball Trophy from "Dancing With the Stars" in 2015. By then she had already met Powell, 20, an American who visited her native Australia Zoo in Queensland — the same place her mom, Terri, fell for Steve.

Loving you is an endless adventure @ChandlerPowell. I'm so happy we get to share our story in the latest issue of @WomensWeeklyMag ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Powell and Irwin met while he was having a private tour, and began exchanging letters, debuting as a couple in 2015. And despite her talk of him being "the one," we don't as yet see engagement or marriage on the horizon.

"For us, we are happy just being together and enjoying the adventure," Irwin told the magazine, according to People. "Why rush that next part of our lives as well? If you are having fun and enjoying your lives, you don't have to rush. We're still young."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.