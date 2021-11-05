Taylor Swift fan Billy Joel believes she's the Beatles of her generation

John, Paul, George, Ringo ... and now Taylor!

In a new interview, Billy Joel called Taylor Swift this generation's version of the Beatles.

"She’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she’s huge. You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles," the music legend told USA Today.

When asked about Adele, the "Piano Man" singer also shared another flattering comparison.

"Adele is a phenomenal singer, kind of a (Barbra) Streisand throwback," he said.

While Joel, 72, has nothing but love for a younger generation of artists, the admiration is clearly mutual. Olivia Rodrigo name dropped him and his hit "Uptown Girl" in her song "Deja Vu," while members of the K-pop band BTS have previously spoken about how Joel is an influence.

The younger generation is even coming to his shows. Joel hasn't released a pop-rock studio album since 1993, but his hits like "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "New York State of Mind" have clearly won over a new audience of listeners.

Since taking up a monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2014, Joel has continued to sell at shows.

"When I was a kid, my generation didn’t take to my parents’ music," Joel said. "They liked classical but also Sinatra and probably Perry Como and those kinds of singers. We kind of left them in the past and moved on to the new stuff, the Elvis generation and the Beatles generation and disco and the ’80s. We weren’t a back-looking generation and there are a lot of younger people now looking backward and they like their parents’ music, which is a strange phenomenon. I look out (in the crowd) and see so many young people. I’m grateful for it, especially because they make more noise. It’s a great mix."