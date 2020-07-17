Billy Joel laments 'perfectly good piano' discarded on street — and plays it

They don't call Billy Joel "the Piano Man" for nothing.

Of course, usually it has to do with the rock hits he's been churning out since the 1970s — including one called "Piano Man" — that usually have the piano as a main focus.

But recently Joel came across an abandoned piano on the side of the road, and couldn't resist: He got off his motorcycle to check out the forlorn instrument, according to Newsday.

According to a cellphone video that captured the moment, the event took place June 26 in Huntington, Long Island. In the clip, Joel plays a few notes of a ragtime-style song as he comments on the instrument: "Not bad. The action is good. It just needs tuning and the finish is beat. But, it's a perfectly good piano. It's a shame to throw it out; should at least be donated to St. Vincent de Paul or something."

Someone off-camera explains that a thrift store is nearby.

"They'd probably take it," Joel responds. "These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great. … The mechanics are perfect!"

No report on whether the piano was, in fact, rescued, but it was nice to see Joel back behind the keys. Before the quarantine canceled future shows, he'd been making Madison Square Garden history by playing at the storied New York City arena once a month for six years. Those shows — and any others — are on hold for the indefinite future.

He did, however, perform in isolation in May for a Rise Up New York! benefit, playing "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out On Broadway").

"Piano Man," we miss ya!