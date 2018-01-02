Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel is engaged

share tweet pin email

Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, is getting ready to start her own fire with brand-new fiancé Ryan Gleason!

Joel, 32, and Gleason, 40, got engaged over the New Year's Eve holiday on a warm sunny beach, in honor of her birthday, which was Dec. 29.

The couple has been dating for about five years, and last July Brinkley told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship had her thumbs-up. "I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart," Brinkley, 63, said of Ryan. "He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It's sweet."

The couple posted pictures from the vacation and proposal, and of course included a shot of the gorgeous diamond ring:

Luckiest guy in the world!!!! A post shared by Ryan G. (@ryanjgleason) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

Gleason is a restaurateur at New York City's Drexler's. Joel, a performer in her own right, is the only daughter of Brinkley and Joel, who were married from 1985-1994. This will be her first marriage.

Congratulations to them both!

ðð¤ð A post shared by Alexa Ray Joelð¹ (@alexarayjoel) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:02am PST

