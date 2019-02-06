Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 12:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

In the annals of classic movie scenes, there are few more delicious than the one from 1989's "When Harry Met Sally" where Meg Ryan (Sally) proves to Billy Crystal (Harry) that she can be a very convincing faker.

So when Crystal met James Corden, he decided to see if the talk show host was also just pretending ... when he laughed with his guests on "The Late, Late Show."

"Some guests, frankly they think they're way more interesting than they really are," said Corden, seated across from Crystal in a deli, just like in the movie.

"Talk show hosts love having me on as a guest," said Crystal, assured of his prowess.

"How do you know?" asked Corden.

When James (Corden) met Billy (Crystal), things got funny, fast. The Late Late Show with James Corden

And thus the trap was set. Crystal said he was certain he'd know if someone was just pretending to laugh at him, which was Corden's cue.

He began laughing. Starting with a soft chuckle, and building into a full-throated roar. "I loved the movie and you are great in it!" he insisted, banging on the table as everyone else in the restaurant stared. It was a fully-convincing bit of fakery!

Crystal told TODAY in 2013 that the idea for the scene came up during rehearsals for the movies, when director Rob Reiner insisted no woman had ever faked an orgasm with him.

"Meg said, 'I should fake one. I should fake it in a public place,'" Crystal recalled. "And I said, 'And then there should be an older woman who says, 'Waiter, I'll have what she's having.'"

In the classic "When Harry Met Sally" deli scene with Meg Ryan (Sally) and Billy Crystal (Harry) was table-shaking good. Courtesy Everett Collection

Ryan was a little nervous about doing the scene, so Reiner demonstrated what he wanted first. "He (had) an orgasm that King Kong would be jealous of," recalled Crystal.

Classic movie history, with a bonus: In the film, the "older woman" was played by Reiner's mom Estelle.

This time, the line was served up by a very special funnyman ... and former talk show host, who just happens to be sitting nearby!

"I'll have what he's having," said Jay Leno.

So will we.