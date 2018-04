share tweet pin email

In the Showtime drama series “Billions,” Damian Lewis plays a hedge fund billionaire trying to outsmart the U.S. Attorney, played by Paul Giamatti. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the London-born actor talks about his character, his career and reveals that he was hungover when he met Steven Spielberg. Plus, see him challenge Willie Geist to a game of one of his favorite sports, ping-pong.