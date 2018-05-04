share tweet pin email

The Force is strong with Billie Lourd's Instagram account.

To honor May the 4th, the "Star Wars" actress posted a picture of her beloved late mother, Carrie Fisher, from the set of "The Last Jedi." The playful pic features Fisher, best known to generations of fans as Princess Leia, getting a loving lick from her only child, who also had a role in the movie.

For "Star Wars" fans, May 4 is a de facto religious holiday known as "May the Fourth be With You" — based on a pun off a famous line from the 1977 sci-fi classic. That movie, of course, made Fisher and her hairbuns a major star.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, shortly after completing filming her scenes on "The Last Jedi," her fifth turn as Leia.

The actress suffered cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles three days before her death and never recovered. Lourd's grandmother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died one day after the death of her beloved daughter.

The double tragedies have left Lourd, 25, as the caretaker of the family's legacy.

"My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,'' the "Scream Queens" star, whose father is talent agent Bryan Lourd, said last year. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.

"She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles."