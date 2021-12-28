Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fischer, 5 years after her death

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mother, actor Carrie Fisher, five years following her death.

While spending the holiday in Australia with her fiancé Austen Rydell and their son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, the actor shared a throwback picture to Instagram of her as a child cuddled close to a young Fisher and a koala.

Lourd, 29, captioned the post detailing her personal experience with the various stages of grief.

“People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in. And my answer is never simple. I’m in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day,” she wrote. Lourd compared her phases of pain and acceptance to a “multicourse meal” that has only been complicated by a multitude of ingredients and side dishes.

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Todd Williamson / Getty Images

“An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert,” the “American Horror Story actor wrote.

Lourd said she believes that all periods of grief are deeply personal and require no single set of rules.

She concluded her post by sending “love to anyone out there who needs it.”

In addition to the photo, Lourd also shared a singing video tribute to Fisher on Monday with help from sister singer-songwriters Kaitlyn and Mady Dever.

“We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood," Lourd said. “I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.

"And it wasn’t (and still isn’t) easy. But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year.”

She ended her statement by sending “strength to anyone in the #griefgang.”

Carrie Fisher, left, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2015. Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Star Wars” actor died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles back in 2016. It was later discovered that there were traces of cocaine, MDMA, methadone, opiates and alcohol in her system when she died.