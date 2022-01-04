Billie Eilish reveals she secretly had red hair for a week in 2021 — see the pic

Billie Eilish revealed to her fans on Monday that she secretly switched up her hair color in November.

The 19-year-old singer participated in the social media challenge where users reminisce by posting pictures or videos from a particular date. When she uploaded the prompt “name a date any date” to her Instagram, one fan requested an image from Nov. 22.

Eilish replied with a clip from that day when she visited a hair salon and turned her bleach blond locks to an auburn red color. She shakes her head and makes a silly face in the video as her stylist uses a blow dryer.

Billie Eilish reveals on Instagram she was temporarily a redhead on Nov. 22. Billieeilish / Instagram

“Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe,” she captioned the clip.

During 2021, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, who is known to frequently try out new styles, ended up changing her hair color at least four times.

She began the year sporting her famous neon green hair with dark roots before shocking fans with a blond, shoulder-length look in March.

The caption for the post unveiling her new color simply said, “Pinch me.”

Then, in December, she transformed her platinum tresses into a rich brown shade, proving she can pull off any color.

She completed her end-of-the-year look with a shorter look and feathery bangs.

Eilish shared a picture of the haircut on Instagram along with the caption “Miss me?”

She showed off her new, cropped style during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” last month.

It seems like Eilish plans to keep her signature, darker look for 2022 — at least for now.