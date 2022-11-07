Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut — with a blanket

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford, kept things cozy for their red carpet debut!

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford wrapped themselves in a blanket as they arrived at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The couple draped themselves in a giant Gucci blanket as they arrived at a gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

Cozy vibes. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, fully committed to the sleepwear theme in head-to-toe Gucci, with Rutherford sporting a pajama set and Eilish wearing a sleep mask and camisole-style dress with lace detailing and a silky robe.

The pair kept their footwear comfy, too. Eilish appeared to be wearing Gucci platform sandals and Rutherford, the lead singer of the alt-rock band The Neighbourhood, sported fuzzy slippers inspired by classic Gucci loafers.

They set aside the blanket for a few pics. Presley Ann / Getty Images

While they mostly kept themselves wrapped in the quilt, they did set it aside for a few photos without it on the red carpet.

This was the pair’s first official outing as a couple, although they had been spotted together previously — including when a fan captured a TikTok video of them holding hands at a Halloween event last month.

Eilish later shared an Instagram photo of their joint Halloween costume, which appeared to poke fun at online criticism of their 11-year age difference.

(Click or swipe through the photo carousel above to see their joint Halloween pic.)

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Rutherford, though she has spoken in the past about wanting to keep the details of her dating life largely private.

“It’s like, what if it goes bad?” she said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in 2020. “And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. So it’s very much not something I’m interested in.”