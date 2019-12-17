Bill and Ted are back in the phone booth in 1st pics for new sequel

Are you ready for a most excellent early holiday surprise?

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" photos are here!

Images from the third film in the Keanu Reeves/Alex Winter franchise, which started with "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989) and continued with "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991), have just been released, and we have many questions.

Starting off with: Where did they manage to find a phone booth in 2019?

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are still using a phone booth in the new film. Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

OK, we may not have an answer for that, though since a phone booth is a key element in the film's time travel, we suppose it had to make an appearance.

This new entry will feature Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Ted "Theodore" Logan III (Reeves) still trying to figure out how their band, Wyld Stallyns, will inspire a golden age in the future.

Death (William Sadler) is back, too! Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

"They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they've been working on it the whole time," writer Chris Matheson (who co-authored the films with Ed Solomon) told Entertainment Weekly. "Now an emissary from the future comes and says, 'You've got to do it right now. We've got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.'"

Kids today! Actually, they're totally on board with Bill and Ted's excellent adventures. Pictured left to right: Brigette Lundy-Paine (Billie), Kid Cudi (Kid Cudi) and Samara Weaving (Thea). Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

This time, their daughters Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) are coming along for the ride, along with Ted's brother, Deacon, and real-life musician Kid Cudi playing, well, Kid Cudi. The Grim Reaper is also returning, again played by William Sadler.

A third "Bill & Ted" film had been in the works for years.

"I'm open to the idea of that," Reeves, now 55, told TODAY during a visit in 2013. "I think it's pretty surreal, playing 'Bill & Ted' at 50. But we have a good story in that. You can see the life and joy in those characters, and I think the world can always use some life and joy."

In May 2018 the idea became real when it was sold at the Cannes Film Festival. And this March, Winter and Reeves confirmed that a third installment was on the way in a sweet video filmed at The Hollywood Bowl.

The only total downside to all of this? The film's not out until Aug. 21, 2020. Lots of time to prepare for the end of the world ... or its transformation into utopia, courtesy of the Wyld Stallions!