March 20, 2019, 6:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Here's some truly bodacious news for "Bill and Ted" fans: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have begun production on the third installment in their adventures!

"We want to say thank you to you the fans," Reeves said in a message filmed at the Hollywood Bowl and released on social media and YouTube Wednesday. The pair introduced themselves as "Wyld Stallyns," the name of their totally awesome band from "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure."

The pair bounced back and forth with the next line, starting with Reeves, who said, "It looks like we might —"

"Actually—" cut in Winters.

"Hopefully —" added Reeves.

"Make a movie this summer," continued Winters.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in 1989's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." Orion Pictures

The video timed out with a news release providing far more totally excellent detail, most notably that "Bill & Ted Face the Music" will be released on August 21, 2020.

"Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe," reads the statement. "Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."

That's a lot to put on poor Bill and Ted's heads!

George Carlin with Winter and Reeves in 1991 for "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey." Everett Collection

The film will also feature the middle-aged pair's children, as Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "I'm sure they can't help but have a bit of their mothers and fathers in them," he said. "So we'll see how that expresses itself."

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" became a hit when it was released in 1989. In the film, the slacker teens were able to travel through time, thanks to a phone booth and Rufus, a guiding force played by the late George Carlin. It was followed by 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" and an animated series.

The actors have wanted to make the third film for years, and frequently referred to it in interviews. In May 2018 the idea became a real project when it was sold at the Cannes Film Festival.

But really, it all comes down to the fans, who've helped keep this dream alive, something both actors acknowledged.

"It is all because of you guys, and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and want to say thank you," Winter said.

"Thank you," said Reeves.

"And be excellent," said Winter. Which, of course, Reeves echoed.

Truly, this is the least bogus news you're going to hear today!