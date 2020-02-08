Bill Nye struts down catwalk in viral video

Bill Nye the Fashion Guy? That's what the internet is saying after a video went viral showing the 64-year-old television personality strutting his stuff down a runway during New York Fashion Week.

"please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying," wrote one person who shared video of Nye's walk, garnering more than seven million views.

But this was much more than just a modeling gig, it was actually for a cause that's close to the Science Guy's heart.

Bill Nye returned to walk in The Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York this week. Brian Ach / Getty Images

Nye walked in the Blue Jacket Fashion Show because it benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation, an organization that funds research to find a cure for the disease that his father had.

This isn't the first time Nye has walked in the effort to raise awareness about the disease, that roughly affects one in nine men, according to the American Cancer Society. The science educator first sashayed his way down the runway three years ago for the same charity, joined by other celebs like Mario Cantone and Don Lemon.