Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy make red carpet debut at 2023 Met Gala

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was busy making sure the 2023 Met Gala was a success, but she also took time to make her official red carpet debut with actor Bill Nighy.

The 73-year-old editor, who is co-chair of her publication’s prestigious event, walked the red carpet on May 1 with the “Love Actually” star and posed for photos.

Wintour wore a yellow, black and gray flared coat on top of a column-style gray gown. She linked arms with Nighy as they smiled for the cameras.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The British actor, also 73, looked dapper in a navy suit and matching tie.

Rumors about the two dating first circulated in August 2021 when they were spotted on a date in Rome, Italy.

Wintour was previously married to professor David Shaffer from 1984 to 1999. They share 38-year-old son Charles Shaffer and 35-year-old daughter Bee Shaffer. The fashion icon then married entrepreneur Shelby Bryan in 2004 before separating in 2020.

Nighy shares 38-year-old daughter Mary Nighy with former partner Diana Quick.

He joined Wintour on her publication’s biggest night, which celebrated the late Karl Lagerfeld with the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Wintour hosted and served as co-chair of the star-studded event along with Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.