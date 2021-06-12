Bill Murray welcomed back Chicago Cubs fans to Wrigley Field with open arms!

To mark the team’s first full-capacity game at their home field for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the 70-year-old actor led a sing-along of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the home game on Friday.

In a video shared to the Cubs’ official Twitter, the actor donned a navy blue printed shirt along with the team's baseball cap to show his support to his hometown team as guest conductor.

“This is what it feels like to be 100%!” he cheered into the microphone during. “And we’re going to be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning. Understood? Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals! Let's scare 'em! Alright, let’s sing this song one more time.”

Murray then led an acapella version of the classic tune, rallying the fans to join in on the fun and for the Cubs to score some more runs. The cheer proved successful, as the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals during their match-up, ending in an 8-5 victory for the home team.

Bill Murray. Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images

The Chicago native and Cubs super fan has had countless viral encounters over the years, including some special moments right at Wrigley Field.

In October 2017, he played a big role in helping a couple reveal their pregnancy to their parents. At a Cubs playoff game, he appeared alongside the couple in a video, looking directly into the camera before saying, “Hey, I got news for you…you’re going to be grandparents!”

Robbie Schloss, who shared the video to Instagram, told TODAY via email he was able to flag the “Groundhog Day” actor down after the game, during which he sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch, and asked him for the favor that resulted in an unforgettable pregnancy announcement.

It's clear that many of Murray’s greatest moments at Wrigley Field revolve around the 1908 classic song, one way or another. In 2016, the actor performed the song with a bit of a twist during a World Series game between the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians.

During the seventh-inning stretch at Game 3 of the series, Murray gave the song a Daffy Duck spin during his rendition as guest conductor.

Such a legend. BILL MURRAY sings the 7th inning stretch in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/RLFMUBXcYx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2016

“And in order to sing the right lyric, ‘Take me out with the crowd!’ you need to sing it like our greatest American entertainer, Mr. Daffy Duck,” he said. “So I want you to spray it, and don’t say it!”

Murray and his seventh-inning stretch chants may actually be the Cubs' good luck charm. Four games after his Daffy Duck rendition, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908.