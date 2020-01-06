Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make romance red-carpet official at Golden Globes

Bill Hader didn’t walk away with the best actor Golden Globe for his work on the HBO hit “Barry” Sunday night, but he looked like a winner on the red carpet all the same.

That’s because the actor was all smiles as he and girlfriend Rachel Bilson made their public debut at the first big bash of Hollywood's awards season.

Bill Hader and actress Rachel Bilson arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Rumors that Hader, 41, and the former “O.C.” actress, 38, were in the midst of a budding romance first began days before Christmas, when the pair were spotted on a coffee outing in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But neither of the privacy-loving stars commented about their relationship status publicly, at least not until they let their red-carpet walk do the talking at the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony.

And it wasn’t long before that appearance had their happy fans talking on social media.

AHHHH I TAKE A NAP AND WAKE UP TO BILL HADER DATING RACHEL BILSON!!???? Honestly I stan!!! pic.twitter.com/N5EnYih7lx — 𝕃𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕚𝕖𓆝 𓆟 𓆜 (@_lizbarron) January 6, 2020

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson... It's all happening so fast and I LOVE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/5msYwmMj0N — Whitney Jefferson (@twitney) January 6, 2020

To be fair - whatever the winners, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have become official and THAT'S MY GOLDEN GLOBES HIGHLIGHT. I actually adore how cute they both are. I'm mad that I can't be mad.



*reaches for the wine*



Honestly, I'm fine. — Lauren Harrison-Ford (@LaurenHarry) January 6, 2020

Hader and Bilson’s romance may be new, but their friendship isn’t.

The duo worked side by side in the 2013 comedy “The To Do List,” which was written and directed by the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s then-wife, Maggie Carey.

Hader and Carey were married for more than a decade before parting ways in 2017. They have three children together.

As for Bilson, she and her past partner, Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a daughter, split that same year.

The pair made their couple debut at the Golden Globes. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Last summer, Bilson opened up about the topic of dating as a single mother when she spoke to “Bachelor” star Nick Viall for his “Viall Files” podcast.

“I was talking to this guy a few months back, and anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her,” she recalled. “It was a red flag, because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about that kid. "