Bill Clinton shares awkward teen photo for hurricane relief

Bill Clinton shows that even future presidents have awkward teen years just like the rest of us.
Clinton shared a photo of his goofy young self on Wednesday from the days of "big dreams and even bigger hair" to help raise money for the hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico.
The 42nd president was the latest luminary to join the #PuberMe campaign started by late night host Stephen Colbert and comedian Nick Kroll.
Colbert announced to Kroll that he will donate $1,000 to helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria every time a celebrity shares a photo of when they were a gawky teenager going through puberty.
Colbert kicked things off with a photo from his own nerdy years.
A host of celebrities and fellow late night hosts joined in the fun for charity.
Clinton's photo from his puberty days in Arkansas in the late 1950s and early 1960s is his latest contribution to hurricane relief efforts.
He has also teamed with all the living ex-presidents for the One America Appeal hurricane recovery relief effort started last month for the victims of the three catastrophic hurricanes last month.
Clinton also spent some time hanging out with Barack Obama and George W. Bush at the Presidents Cup golf tournament last month.
All of the former presidents will be appearing together on Oct. 21 for a benefit concert at Texas A&M's Reed Arena.
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.