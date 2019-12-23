If our list of celebrity breakups of 2019 has got you down, take heart! We have another list that’s sure to restore your faith in love.

Behold the even lengthier roundup of stars who said yes to love and “I do” to each other this year.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Bieber — again!

One of the biggest wedding bashes of the year was actually a do-over. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) made our celebrity weddings roundup in 2018, after they legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony. But the couple didn’t put on their formal attire and swap “I dos” in front of 154 of their closest friends and family until Sept. 30, 2019.

And while we can’t take credit for the love match, the “Sorry” singer, 25, and his model bride, 23, first met right here at TODAY a decade ago.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks together before the close of 2018, and this year, the parents and partners found something else to celebrate before the holidays — their own union.

The “Younger” actress shared the happy news by posting a photo from their big day on Instagram simply writing, “This,” in the caption. Singer-songwriter Koma shared the same photo to his own account, adding the words “for the rest of forever… 12.21.19.”

The couple, both 32, announced their engagement in May. This is the second marriage for Duff and the first for Koma.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s whirlwind romance took them all the way to the altar just one year after they started dating.

The pair married on June 8, in a ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The bride’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were in attendance, as were some of Pratt’s former co-stars, including “Parks and Recreation’s” Rob Lowe.

And, of course, the “Avengers: Endgame” star, 40, was also joined by his 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The nuptials marked 30-year-old Schwarzenegger’s first time down the aisle.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson, 47, and Lauren Hashian, 35, married in Hawaii on Aug. 18, after having the opposite of a whirlwind romance.

The wrestler-turned-big screen star began dating Hashian in 2007, the same year he divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia. But despite sharing two children and many years with Hashian, he remained reluctant to tie the knot.

Until this year!

“My divorce did a number on me,” Johnson recently told WSJ Magazine. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.'”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are now husband and wife. JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Though they’ve rarely been photographed together, ultra-private couple Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are now married.

The 29-year-old actress and the 34-year-old art gallery director began dating in the spring of 2018, and by February of this year, they were already engaged — which many, including the then-bride-to-be, found surprising.

Lawrence showed off her diamond engagement ring at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in February. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she explained in an interview for Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

And they did just that in October.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

In 2018, People magazine declared Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive, and in 2019, Sabrina Dhowre declared him off the market.

Elba, 47, and the former Miss Vancouver, 29, wed in Marrakesh, Morocco, on April 26, 14 months after announcing their engagement.

"She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” the “Cats” star said told People of his bride. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Country music hit maker Miranda Lambert, 36, had a big surprise for her fans this February. Not only did she announce a new relationship with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, she also announced their marriage — all at once.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a wedding pic on Instagram. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me.”

The couple actually said their vows on Jan. 26, in Davidson County, Tennessee, in what was Lambert’s second wedding. From 2011 to 2015, she was married to country crooner Blake Shelton.

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster married David Foster on June 28 — 14 years after she first met the superstar composer and producer.

She was a hopeful on “American Idol” when he served as a mentor during the show’s fifth season, but sparks didn’t fly for the couple until recent years.

“I’ve always just admired him and loved him, and he’s always been so great to people around him,” she told TODAY of the man she wed.

Their union marks the second for the 35-year-old and the fifth for the 70-year-old.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas borrowed a page from brother Nick Jonas’ nuptial playbook by saying “I do” more than once to his bride.

First the singer, 30, wed actress Sophie Turner, 23, in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, back in May.

That ceremony was meant to remain a secret, but their friend, DJ Diplo, not only filmed it, he also shared the footage with the world more than a month before they said their formal vows in a lavish wedding set in the south of France.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is single no more!

The 46-year-old supermodel and television talent tied the knot with 30-year-old Tom Kaulitz in February, in a hush-hush ceremony, after more than a year of dating.

This is the third marriage for Klum, who shares four children with ex-husband Seal, and the second for Kaulitz.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to his onetime teen crush, Cherry Seaborn, back in January of 2018. While they later confirmed their marriage, the couple never revealed exactly when their secret ceremony took place.

Until very recently!

On Dec. 22, Sheeran released a music video for his single “Put It All on Me,” which featured a mini biography for their romance in the captions, including the detail that 28-year-old Sheeran married 27-year-old Seaborn in January of 2019.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz and “Love” leading man Karl Glusman, both 31, dated for three years before swapping vows in Paris, France, at the home of the actress’s rocker father, Lenny Kravitz, on June 29.

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” she told Rolling Stone of Glusman last year. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Former “Glee” star Lea Michele, 33, had something to cheer about in 2019. After a yearlong engagement, she and partner Zandy Reich made it official in March.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People in a statement. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

“Jane the Virgin” is a married woman!

Gina Rodriguez met actor Joe LoCicero on the set of her hit rom-com series in 2016, and May of this year, they married one another.

Rodriguez, 35, shared an intimate video from their big day on Instagram, including the first kiss she and LoCiero, 33, shared after saying “I do.” In the caption of the video, the actress quoted her 9-year-old niece, writing, “With that one kiss we got 100 new family members.”

Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley

In March, Chance the Rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, wed his partner and co-parent Kirsten Corley six years after they first started dating.

The 26-year-old “Blessings” rapper began his romance with Corley back in 2013. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, to the world before parting ways — temporarily.

By 2018, the pair was back together and had announced their engagement.

Four months after their wedding at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Marli.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Former “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. is half of one of the franchise’s rare happily-ever-after romances — and one of the most unlikely ones, too.

The 38-year-old racer and Lauren Burnham swapped vows in Hawaii on Jan. 12, but fans will remember that Burnham wasn’t the first “Bachelor” contestant he popped the question to — that would be Becca Kufrin, who said “yes” to him … before he changed his mind.

But that was way back in spring of 2018. Now, Luyendyk and Burnham are not only married, they’re parents. The pair had a daughter, Alessi Ren, in May.

Duff Goldman and Johnna Colbry

Food Network star Duff Goldman, 45, married his sweetheart Johnna Colbry, 25, at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles in January.

It should come as no surprise to learn that the former “Ace of Cakes” baker had wedding treats worth bragging about at the reception.

The sweet stuff: Food Network star Duff Goldman had five cakes at his wedding, including one with an under-the-sea theme. Amy and Stuart Photography / Martha Stewart Weddings

Of the five cakes that were part of the celebration, one featured floating tiers that appeared to be under the sea.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

“Dancing With the Stars” pro hoofer Cheryl Burke waltzed her way down the aisle to wed actor Matthew Lawrence on March 21.

The couple made it official in a ceremony before friends and family at the Fairmont Grande Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Burke, 35, first dated Lawrence, 39, back in 2006 but only for one year. The pair reunited in 2017, and by the following year, they were engaged and determined to make their reunion last.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The only thing new about the bond between Hilarie Burton, 37, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 53, is that it now comes with a pair of wedding rings.

The stars, who’ve been together since 2009 and share two children together, tied the knot in October.

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED!” Burton wrote in a post to Instagram. “For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue.”

Congratulations to them — and to all the happy celebrity couples of 2019!