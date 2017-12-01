share tweet pin email

Thursday was a pretty big day for Kaley Cuoco: Not only did she turn 32, but she got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, equestrian Karl Cook!

Cook, 26, and Cuoco posted an emotional video of the actress, bent over and sobbing with joy, then holding up the ring as he reminded her, "You still haven't said yes, yet!"

Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!! A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

"I say yes! I say yes!" "The Big Bang Theory" star cried out in the video, covering her face with her hands.

Cuoco also posted the video, noting in her caption, "Still crying ... every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

C Flanigan / Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at a post-Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills, California in January.

This will be Cuoco's second marriage; she and tennis player Ryan Sweeting married in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Of course there was the obligatory ring shot:

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

And then dancing!

In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

According to E!, Cook had a big candlelit dinner planned to precede the proposal, though apparently he ran into a chandelier and had to ice a gash on his forehead. (We're glad he recovered.)

But that wasn't the only slightly off-kilter thing that happened on Cuoco's birthday: Early on, Cook was actually making jokes about the whole engagement thing when the two visited Target.

On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted....now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts rightð³ð³ð³ A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Of course, that's the kind of joke you can only pull off if you actually do plan on proposing later that same day. So we're glad it all worked out well ... rogue chandeliers aside.

Congratulations, you guys!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.