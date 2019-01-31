Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 2:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

As "The Big Bang Theory" comes to a close, the cast is starting to feel all the feels ... but not necessarily all at once.

Everybody conga-lined into "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday for an extended visit, in which they talked about crying (or not crying) as the show continues its 12th and final season and even stuck around to play a game!

If you wanted to guess who's the most emotional about the show, it shouldn't be too hard: Kaley Cuoco admitted as much, saying, "Anyone hugs me about it, I start crying."

She sat on DeGeneres' sofa with co-stars Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, with Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar directly behind them.

"The Big Bang Theory" cast shared laughs and tears with Ellen DeGeneres (center back). Front from l.: Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons; back from l., Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"It still feels hypothetical," said Galecki. "I think at the end of this coming summer when we're generally meant to come back (it'll feel real)."

And we can understand Cuoco's sadness: She's been on the show since she was 21, and as Parsons noted, when the show ends she'll still be a year younger than he was when it began.

"We're getting super emotional," explained Cuoco, noting that while shooting a scene with Galecki recently "out of nowhere I just started bawling." That led everyone else, including the crew, to come out for a giant group hug where "we just all cried for like 10 minutes."

Well, almost everyone. Parsons said, "I haven't cried yet. I have a very deep fear, seriously, that something unexpected is going to happen and I'm going to absolutely lose my s---."

Actually, his character Sheldon is so tightly-wound, we would kind of like to see that.

Meanwhile, we learned one bit of trivia about Bialik (who plays Sheldon's wife Amy, and who once starred on "Blossom"): She'd never seen the show before learning she might be on it.

"My manager said they were looking for a female Sheldon Cooper, and I said, 'Who's Sheldon Cooper?'" she recalled. "I had never seen 'The Big Bang Theory.' I thought it was a game show!"

"You won!" cried Parsons.

We all did, really.