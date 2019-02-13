Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 10:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The stars of "The Big Bang Theory" may be feeling "super emotional" about the CBS sitcom's upcoming series finale, but that didn't stop them from grooving down to the Backstreet Boys.

On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to shared multiple videos of the show's cast members performing one final flash mob to the boy band's 1999 hit "Larger Than Life."

"here it is! I give you (from many different angles!) our FINAL @bigbangtheory_cbs epic flash mob! Our cast and crew surprised the writers, producers, and audience last night dancing to @backstreetboys Larger than Life (a song that thanks the fans)," Cuoco wrote of the dance, which took place Tuesday in front of a live studio audience.

You can click or swipe right to see several clips of the stars dancing to the pop hit.

Treating lucky audience members to surprise dances has been one of the sitcom's sweetest traditions over the years — but the cast's final flash mob was extra special. For starters, the actors and crew members rehearsed it for months, Cuoco told fans.

"It was worth it!" she gushed.

The videos feature Cuoco performing choreographed moves alongside co-stars Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg.

Johnny Galecki, she wrote, was sidelined by a hurt ankle. "He was cheering us on from the sides!" she assured fans.

Of course, the actress' followers knew an epic dance was in the works — she shared rehearsal footage of it on Tuesday.

"A sneak peak of tonight’s epic @bigbangtheory_cbs final flash mob!" she wrote.

"Might be one of my favorite moments in 12 years," she added, "I told you we would go out with a bang!!"

Cuoco and her cast mates aren't the only ones feeling emotional. The show's fans got verklempt seeing the whole gang dance together one last time.

"I think I'm going to cry," one wrote in the comments.

We think we're going to cry, too.