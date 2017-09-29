'Veeps stick together': Biden, celebrities tweet support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus

We knew it already, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus is beloved, both in Hollywood and in Washington, D.C.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' revelation of her breast cancer draws outpouring of supportPlay Video - 3:04
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' revelation of her breast cancer draws outpouring of supportPlay Video - 3:04
More video
Will Trump allow release of JFK assassination files sealed in National Archives?
Father of slain Navy SEAL looking for answers after son’s death
O.J. Simpson could be heading into his final weekend behind bars
Steve Scalise makes emotional return to Capitol Hill
The actress, who picked up her record-setting sixth consecutive Emmy win earlier in September for "Veep," announced she had breast cancer on Thursday, and ever since then social media has been lighting up with expressions of support and affection, including one very special one:
As you may recall, the former vice president made a madcap "Veep"-themed video with Louis-Dreyfus in 2014 for the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and the duo shared a meal or two along the way. So of course Louis-Dreyfus made sure to tweet him back:
But Biden was far from the only politico to reach out via social media:
And Meghan McCain, the newly-announced "View" co-host and daughter of Senator John McCain, wrote: "Sending so much love and strength to Julia Louis-Dreyfus @OfficialJLD and her family."
Of course, her co-workers past and present stepped up with condolences and good wishes:
While fellow former "Seinfeld" star Michael Richards told People magazine, "I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery."
Co-star Usman Ally wrote, "Much love and positivity from me to you @OfficialJLD You are incredible."
And other fellow actors and comedians also posted words of encouragement and love:
And "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick wrote, "I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment."
Meanwhile, at least one fan has visited Louis-Dreyfus' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, only to find it decorated with kind words and stickers, which we heartily endorse:
Good luck on fighting this, Julia, and get well soon!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.