'Veeps stick together': Biden, celebrities tweet support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus

We knew it already, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus is beloved, both in Hollywood and in Washington, D.C.

The actress, who picked up her record-setting sixth consecutive Emmy win earlier in September for "Veep," announced she had breast cancer on Thursday, and ever since then social media has been lighting up with expressions of support and affection, including one very special one:

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

As you may recall, the former vice president made a madcap "Veep"-themed video with Louis-Dreyfus in 2014 for the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and the duo shared a meal or two along the way. So of course Louis-Dreyfus made sure to tweet him back:

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

But Biden was far from the only politico to reach out via social media:

Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017

And Meghan McCain, the newly-announced "View" co-host and daughter of Senator John McCain, wrote: "Sending so much love and strength to Julia Louis-Dreyfus @OfficialJLD and her family."

Of course, her co-workers past and present stepped up with condolences and good wishes:

@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. ï¸ — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 29, 2017

While fellow former "Seinfeld" star Michael Richards told People magazine, "I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery."

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

She is one of the strongest and caring people I know. Nothing can stop her. Not even this. https://t.co/SAUd3kfp6j — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) September 28, 2017

It is possible to be dignified and fierce at the same time. I, and millions others, send Julia our love and support. https://t.co/XpVsiQrmj6 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 28, 2017

Co-star Usman Ally wrote, "Much love and positivity from me to you @OfficialJLD You are incredible."

And other fellow actors and comedians also posted words of encouragement and love:

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

ï¸ï¸so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017

I am heartbroken today to hear about @OfficialJLD but I know that if anyone is strong enough to fight this & beat it, itâs her. We love you. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017

Love you @OfficialJLD Thinking of you and all the brave women today. ï¸ https://t.co/jsv1xwq9VF — Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) September 28, 2017

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017

Sending you love and strength but it appears you beat us to it and are sending the world love and strength. https://t.co/tctqlziwhS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2017

And "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick wrote, "I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment."

Meanwhile, at least one fan has visited Louis-Dreyfus' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, only to find it decorated with kind words and stickers, which we heartily endorse:

Stopped by to add these to @OfficialJLD Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President! #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/RZEFlFDGHx — Trevor Barnette (@trevor_barnette) September 29, 2017

Good luck on fighting this, Julia, and get well soon!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.