Ian Ziering and his wife are splitting up. The "Beverly Hills 90210" star took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing they have drifted apart.

"With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart," he wrote. "She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig got married in May of 2010; they have two daughters together, Mia and Penna.

Ziering said in his post that he is aware of rumors about their split, and wanted to shut them down.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he wrote. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents."