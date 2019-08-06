"Beverly Hills, 90210" fans, are you ready to see the intro for the show's much-anticipated new revival?

Fox shared a video of the new opening credits on Tuesday, a day ahead of the "BH90210" premiere.

The minutelong intro sticks with tradition by using the classic theme song from the original series while featuring each of the show's beloved stars — Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering — in alphabetical order.

While the original series aired for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 and followed the lives of a group of close-knit friends at West Beverly Hills High and then California University, this time around the actors are playing "heightened versions" of themselves and their characters.

And, as Priestley revealed months ago, fans should expect big laughs because those "heightened" personalities will often be hilarious.

“The show is comedic drama, very, very heavy on the comedy side," Priestley told the Associated Press in May. "It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ made, and what that entails."

Just weeks ago, cast members opened up about their "special" connection in a sweet promo video — and now we can finally see them all together again on-screen.

"BH90210" premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox — and we can't wait!