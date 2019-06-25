Sign up for our newsletter

"Beverly Hills, 90210" fans could hum the show's iconic theme in their sleep. The show's stars? Not so much.

In a hilarious new promo for the upcoming "BH90210" revival, cast members struggle to remember the famous tune.

"Da da da da," Shannen Doherty sings before asking, "Right? Wasn't it something like that? ... But the pooh pooh was all wrong. It was like, choo choo."

Gabrielle Carteris shares her own, uh, interpretation of the catchy song, which was thrashed out on electric guitars on the original series.

Only Tori Spelling seems to be able to recall the theme note for note.

"Where'd I pull that from," says Spelling, laughing, after nailing it.

Fans took to the comments of the fun video to share their own memories of the iconic theme — and to bond over the excitement about the show's upcoming reboot.

"OMG ME SCREAMING 90210 THEME SONG SOO LOUD," wrote one.

"Is there a way I can love this even more???" gushed another.

Some fans hoped the "classic" theme would be used again to kick off the new revival.

Guess we'll all find out when "BH90210" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox!